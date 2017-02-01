Combat sports continues to evolve to the point where we get to see the kind of moves formerly reserved for unrealistic action flicks performed in the ring or cage on a weekly basis. This week’s ripped straight from the movies move comes from Phucket, Thailand where Rafael Fiziev pulls off an epic Matrix dodge against a kick from his opponent Sawgraw.

Dodging a kick by leaning back is by no means an uncommon move in muay thai fighting, but Fiziev takes things to the extreme by folding back a full 90 degrees with seeming effortless skill and lightning speed.