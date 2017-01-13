The Spurs Retired Matt Bonner’s Flannel Jersey In A ‘Cozy’ Ceremony Fitting For The Red Mamba

01.13.17

New Hampshire native Matt Bonner announced his retirement in a video filled with self-deprecation and New England accents. It was well done and funny, unlike another recent video done by an athlete with ties to the area. A two-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs, the 36-year-old called it a career in entertaining fashion.

But it turns out the boring Spurs have a pretty good sense of humor too, as they “retired” one of Bonner’s many flannel shirts in a private ceremony.

