Brewers’ Matt Garza, A Man, Is Telling Women What To Do With Their Bodies

Getty Image

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza would really like it if women stopped using their vaginas for non-reproductive sex. In case you haven’t noticed, our new President and Paul Ryan would like to repeal the Affordable Care Act while defunding Planned Parenthood, which would result in people not being able to afford or access things like birth control.

Seeing these concerns, Garza, a father of six, seemed happy about it and offered this suggestion for any women worried about contraception.

It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation… it's the best contraceptive… #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln — Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017

Garza’s worldview probably stems from having his first of six children when he was 18 years old. He even spoke on a panel about teen pregnancy in 2009 with Hayden Panettiere and Bristol Palin. But he’s not endorsing abstinence among people that aren’t old enough to vote; he’s quote tweeting Jessica Chastain and lecturing about abstinence as it pertains to health insurance and women in the workplace. There’s a real “For Kids Only” vibe from Garza when it comes to sex.

Sometimes the idea that men want to tell women what to do with their vaginas and reproductive rights can seem abstract or only represented in the form of legislation, but this is a man telling women to close their legs and then you won’t need birth control with the confidence of …well, a man. He’s literally telling women what to do with their bodies.

And either way, abstinence is stupid. People are going to bang, Matt. Some of them as many as six times during their adult life. Most people aren’t using sex for the sole purpose of creating up to six children within a marriage; some people do it because it’s fun (or so I heard). So it’s more practical to educate and hand out contraception to everyone, especially teens.

How are we still having this conversation in 2017?

And what’s this “this generation” nonsense? You think caveteens weren’t doing it? You think young people in the Middle Ages weren’t getting it on after seeing a Jean de Beaumetz art gallery? His work was intoxicating.

Sadly, the mindset of Garza is shared by the people that are going after the ACA and Planned Parenthood. Welcome to the next four years.