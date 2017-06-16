Former UFC Champ Matt Hughes Was Airlifted To The Hospital After His Truck Collided With A Moving Train

#MMA #UFC
06.16.17 1 min ago

UFC

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes is in the hospital following an accident where a truck he was in was hit by a moving train earlier this Friday. According to UFC president Dana White, Matt was helping a friend with some sort of errand when the incident occurred.

“Apparently he has head trauma,” White said when sharing the news with ESPN. “His family is traveling to him now.”

At this point we have no more details on how seriously Hughes was injured in the accident, but the fact that he was airlifted to the hospital implies the situation was serious.

