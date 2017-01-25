Getty Image / YouTube/MovieClips

Matthew McConaughey’s latest role in the movie “Gold” required him to be the opposite of a sexy movie star, which is not something that comes naturally to him. So, in addition to gaining weight for the role to get rid of his abs, McConaughey rocked a terrible combover in the film.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

McConaughey recently spoke with the Austin-American Statesman about the role, and specifically about how the idea for his combover came about.

“My dad was always around a lot of guys who looked like Kenny,” McConaughey said. “They were great consumers of life — whatever they could eat, drink, smoke, kiss and slobber on, they did it. “But you know where it really came from? I haven’t told anyone else this. I went to the hair lady, said, ‘It’s this guy’s hair,’ and handed her a picture of Dana Holgorsen,” McConaughey said, laughing uproariously.

That would be West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen, for those that don’t immediately make the connection, and it’s pretty hilarious that McConaughey’s inspiration came from a Big 12 foe of his beloved Texas Longhorns.

As for how accurately the hair and makeup people on the film did, as you can see above, it’s pretty spot on. I hope more actors start turning to college football coaches for inspiration on how to make a character look, or that this leads to Hollywood turning to college football coaches as actors.

Holgo absolutely could’ve nailed this role if paid in enough Red Bull. Kliff Kingsbury could fill in for Ryan Gosling in any movie seamlessly, and Tom Herman looks different in every picture he’s ever taken, so he would’ve been perfect for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie “Split.”