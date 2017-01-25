The Best Matthew McConaughey Impersonations

Matthew McConaughey Revealed The Inspiration For His Hairstyle In ‘Gold’ Came From College Football

01.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image / YouTube/MovieClips

Matthew McConaughey’s latest role in the movie “Gold” required him to be the opposite of a sexy movie star, which is not something that comes naturally to him. So, in addition to gaining weight for the role to get rid of his abs, McConaughey rocked a terrible combover in the film.

Subscribe to UPROXX

McConaughey recently spoke with the Austin-American Statesman about the role, and specifically about how the idea for his combover came about.

“My dad was always around a lot of guys who looked like Kenny,” McConaughey said. “They were great consumers of life — whatever they could eat, drink, smoke, kiss and slobber on, they did it.

“But you know where it really came from? I haven’t told anyone else this. I went to the hair lady, said, ‘It’s this guy’s hair,’ and handed her a picture of Dana Holgorsen,” McConaughey said, laughing uproariously.

That would be West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen, for those that don’t immediately make the connection, and it’s pretty hilarious that McConaughey’s inspiration came from a Big 12 foe of his beloved Texas Longhorns.

As for how accurately the hair and makeup people on the film did, as you can see above, it’s pretty spot on. I hope more actors start turning to college football coaches for inspiration on how to make a character look, or that this leads to Hollywood turning to college football coaches as actors.

Holgo absolutely could’ve nailed this role if paid in enough Red Bull. Kliff Kingsbury could fill in for Ryan Gosling in any movie seamlessly, and Tom Herman looks different in every picture he’s ever taken, so he would’ve been perfect for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie “Split.”

TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP