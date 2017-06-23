Watch Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Take A Stockton Slap From Nate Diaz

06.22.17 58 mins ago

Maynard James Keenan is one cool dude. As if being the frontman for legendary rock band Tool ain’t enough street cred for him, he’s also a pretty big martial arts fan, something that extends to the mixed variety we see in the UFC. The last time we got a good dose of this was with the music video for his current main project Puscifer called The Arsonist. That featured cartoon versions of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Cat Zingano fighting a Godzilla sized Donald Trump.

Yes, really. And that’s not even the strangest element of the video.

Now Maynard is back with more MMA hijinx, this time getting Stockton slapped by Nate Diaz.

Nate certainly gives him a less hearty slap than the one he hit Dana White with after they reached an agreement for a big money rematch against Conor McGregor.

That might have to do with Diaz’s respect for Keenan as a fellow martial artist. He’s been training Brazilian jiu jitsu for years and famously choked out a rowdy fan that got in his face during a big concert.

Drunken stage stormers beware, Maynard James Keenan may now have the Stockton slap added to his arsenal of moves.

