Floyd Mayweather Finishes Conor McGregor In The 10th Round

The trash talk between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather started over two years ago at this point, on Conan of all places, but like Ronda Rousey versus Floyd Mayweather, it seemed like a talking point. A fun hypothetical between fight fans. Like Mike Tyson vs. Chuck Liddell or Ali vs. Inoki (heh). Somehow in the midst of denying that the fight would actually get made, it got made, and now, even through a myriad of PPV provider issues and delays, it’s done. It’s over.
Floyd Mayweather got his first finish in years. The fight was so much better than expected. Mayweather said he “owed the fans” for the Pacquaio fight, and May also said McGregor was better than he thought he was, a tough competitor. The fans got their money’s worth tonight. It was an exciting fight. When it ended, the scores were were shockingly close.
Here’s how it went down.
McGregor walked out with both of his UFC belts to his usual music and an arena the filled up incredibly quickly. He was dressed head to toe in white and gold and looked completely at ease. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather was dressed head to toe in a black and gold getup that involved a ski mask for some reason.
💪🏽👊🏽.. looked like easy work to me, May let the boy tire himself out then finished him 😂
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid £64 hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… Click Here And Start Work
Yep. “Lose” 5, so just in case it goes to decision, he’s still good. Let him get gassed, bring the heat.
Watching on a stream, I swore it started glitching at round 7, they were moving so slow, but the clock was going normal. Turns out they really were moving that slow.
Yeah, it looked competitive for a little while until you notice Mayweather getting faster every single round.
This finish makes sense. Let’s come back Monday for Raw and see the aftermath.
Glad I didn’t spend a dime to see Floyd play possum for 4 rounds and let McGregor exhaust himself into a standing TKO.
I know everyone was hyped about this match, and there was a lot of speculation on it, but did anyone think this would really go any different? It’s a tried and true boxing formula that fits perfectly into this scenario. Let the stronger, less conditioned guy wear himself out, then capitalize.
I don’t think anyone really thought McGregor had a chance, no. Maybe a couple fooled themselves, but most people seem to understand that stepping into a form of sport fighting your not familiar with, with entirely different psychology and strategy, against even a rusty pro is a good way to get your ass kicked. It’s the same as if it had been reversed, with Mayweather stepping into UFC.
Gotta make it look good for the rubbermatch.
EASY WORK
It doesn’t say much about boxing that McGregor lasted 10 rounds.