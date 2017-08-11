Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the biggest disincentives to buying Mayweather vs. McGregor isn’t the fact that Conor McGregor is probably going to lose. It’s the way Floyd Mayweather tends to make his opponents lose. Mayweather vs. Pacquiao was the biggest fight in history with over 4 million PPVs sold. That fight was universally panned as terrible after Floyd hugged and danced his way to a decision win that left no one happy.

This time, Floyd and his team are promising to ditch the defensive gameplan and go toe to toe with Conor.

“If he goes the distance, it’s a victory for him,” Mayweather told press at a media event from his gym. “In my eyes, also. He believes it’s not gonna go past four, and I believe that it’s not gonna go the distance at all. … This is billion-dollar fight, it’s an event. I think we both owe the fans as well as the public, everyone that’s tuning in, I think that we both should give them excitement.”

Floyd’s coach Nate Jones also talked a big game to the LA Times.