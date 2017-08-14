Getty Image

Pretty much everyone in the boxing world agrees that Conor McGregor stands no chance against Floyd Mayweather in their big boxing superfight on August 26th. No matter what freaky style and power McGregor brings into the ring, the consensus is that Mayweather is simply too good to beat. You’d think that would result in a ton of people betting a lot of money on Floyd, but that’s not really the case thus far. Last time we checked, one sportsbook was seeing over 90% of bets coming in for McGregor.

That may be because you have to bet a ridiculous amount of money on Floyd Mayweather to get any kind of decent return. Floyd is currently a -550 favorite, which means you need to bet $550 to win $100. That’s enough to make a lot of more casual bettors think twice about dumping in large sums of money, but those that are betting on Mayweather are betting big. Way big.