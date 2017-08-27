Floyd Mayweather Was Dominating On The Judges’ Scorecards Before His TKO Of Conor McGregor

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather
08.27.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather moved to 50-0 on Saturday night in Las Vegas as he took out Conor McGregor by way of a 10th round TKO in what proved to be a much more entertaining fight than many anticipated coming in. While far more entertaining than most expected, there are varying opinions on the how competitive the fight really was.

McGregor came out guns blazing, attacking Mayweather in the first three rounds, landing more clean punches than some anticipated he would all fight. His skill level and ability to work his way through Floyd’s defense, which was admittedly a shell of what it once was after two years of retirement, was highly impressive and there were many, including Showtime’s unofficial scorer Steve Farhood, that had McGregor winning all three of those early rounds.

With the way boxing judges have been known to make confusing, if not downright disgraceful, decisions, it was a risky move for Mayweather to coast in those early rounds and seemingly hand them to Conor. However, in the end, it proved to be a worthwhile venture as McGregor tired out and a Mayweather barrage followed for much of the final seven rounds of the fight until it was stopped by Robert Byrd in the 10th round.

While the general public and many of the writers tweeting round-by-round scores ringside had McGregor getting at least three rounds, if not four (as Farhood had) in the fight — rounds 1, 2, 3, and 8 all could’ve gone his way — the judges weren’t so kind. Of the three judges ringside only one had McGregor with three clean rounds in the fight and two gave Mayweather a 10-8 round in in the 9th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fight

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP