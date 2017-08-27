Getty Image

Seemingly everyone tuned in to the Saturday night spectacle in Las Vegas that was Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. The fight broke tons of records, despite some significant issues early on with the PPV streaming servers that caused a delay to the fight’s start time, as Mayweather and McGregor put on a surprisingly entertaining show for nearly 10 rounds before the ref called a stoppage as Mayweather was ripping McGregor to shreds.

For those that weren’t among the five million that bought the PPV or the millions others that found other streaming options, have no fear, the greatest boxing analyst of the modern era has your back because he live-tweeted the whole thing: Former LSU head football coach Les Miles.

Miles hopped on Twitter and, despite being a relative novice to the whole thing, got the hang of it pretty quickly firing off strong takes and round-by-round scoring and analysis of the fight. The former LSU coach let us know he was going to be watching and tweeting along with us with a bizarre tweet that requires a translator to figure out everything he’s trying to say, but from there he gave us his thoughts on what was transpiring.