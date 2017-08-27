Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you expected Conor McGregor to lose some of his swagger following a 10th round TKO at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, you don’t know Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC champion showed up for the post-fight press conference decked out in another one of his unique tailored suits with a bottle of whiskey in one hand and a glass in the other. The only break he took from talking was when he stopped to take another sip.

“Was a good fight,” McGregor said with a laugh. “Thought I smoked him in the early rounds. Thought I bushed you up the early rounds! But I tell you what, you’re one composed individual. You didn’t get rattled. You tucked in when you needed to tuck in. You switched up your gameplan three times. You came out looking to box. I thought you were out-boxed early on. … Three game changes in the fight, that’s what a true champion does, much respect. You came with it. I gotta give respect to that.”

“I would have liked to see the end of the tenth,” he said, referencing the ref’s decision to step in and stop the fight. “Fatigue, it’s like a patch, there’s a patch somewhere in the middle of fights, even with the Diaz 2 fight. I have this patch that I have to overcome, I get a bit wobbly but it’s more fatigue. If you look at the Diaz fight I came through that, came back for round four, round five. I would have liked to see the end of round ten and seen where it brought us.”