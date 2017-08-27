Floyd Mayweather Says The Ref ‘Saved’ Conor McGregor And Was Thinking Of His Future

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.27.17 21 mins ago

And… Exhale. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is over. Floyd defeated Conor via 10th round knockout, and now the athletes are basking in their success. Floyd said he broke his own records — not only the Pacquiao fight PPV buy record, but the gate record, bringing in over $80 million. Floyd was incredibly calm explaining that he did exactly what he wanted to do, and did exactly what he said he’d do, despite being a 40-year-old man.

I told you guys I’d come straight ahead. With coming in straight ahead I was gonna take some contact. I could have sat back and just boxed and counter-punched and made it boring. I didn’t wanna do that. I felt like I owed the fans a last hurrah, so I went out there and that was the gameplan. Me and my dad communicated before we went out there, the entire gameplan was to go out there and let him shoot heavy shots from the beginning, take him down the stretch and do what we do best, and that’s what we did tonight.

We had a cool training camp. I didn’t box, for the last month I didn’t do any sparring. But no excuses, he came out here and he fought a hell of a fight. Hell of a stand-up guy and I just went out there and do what I do best. Found a way to trap him and broke him down.

Floyd explained that in the end, Rocky Marciano paved the way for him to be in the position that he was in. Every fight, not just win 47, 48 or 49 mattered more than the other, they all were key in the lead up to this superfight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP