And… Exhale. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is over. Floyd defeated Conor via 10th round knockout, and now the athletes are basking in their success. Floyd said he broke his own records — not only the Pacquiao fight PPV buy record, but the gate record, bringing in over $80 million. Floyd was incredibly calm explaining that he did exactly what he wanted to do, and did exactly what he said he’d do, despite being a 40-year-old man.

I told you guys I’d come straight ahead. With coming in straight ahead I was gonna take some contact. I could have sat back and just boxed and counter-punched and made it boring. I didn’t wanna do that. I felt like I owed the fans a last hurrah, so I went out there and that was the gameplan. Me and my dad communicated before we went out there, the entire gameplan was to go out there and let him shoot heavy shots from the beginning, take him down the stretch and do what we do best, and that’s what we did tonight. We had a cool training camp. I didn’t box, for the last month I didn’t do any sparring. But no excuses, he came out here and he fought a hell of a fight. Hell of a stand-up guy and I just went out there and do what I do best. Found a way to trap him and broke him down.

Floyd explained that in the end, Rocky Marciano paved the way for him to be in the position that he was in. Every fight, not just win 47, 48 or 49 mattered more than the other, they all were key in the lead up to this superfight.