Getty Image

Saturday night’s mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was one of the biggest and most talked about sporting events of the year, and in the world of combat sports it is expected to be one of, if not the, highest grossing fights in history.

The current record for pay-per-view buys for a fight belongs to Mayweather-Pacquiao from 2015, when 4.4 million people purchased the fight co-broadcast by HBO and Showtime. The Mayweather-McGregor bout could very well come close to or surpass those numbers, although it’s unknown how much the buy numbers will be affected by the PPV streaming issues that caused a delay to the main event start time.

Official purchase information won’t be out for some time — for reference, Mayweather-Pacquiao PPV buys came out 10 days after the fight — but there is plenty of speculation about how it will measure up.

While delays and purchase problems could have turned away viewers, there’s also the ever-present issue of illegal streaming for a PPV bout. Periscope and other live-streaming apps have made illegal streaming even more difficult to stop, and those streams could play a role in the success of the PPV event — or make a potential record-breaking number even more impressive.