Between Showtime online PPV stuttering, Fight Pass being unable to play the show or process new, last minute orders of the fight, and standard PPV providers unable to properly show the spectacle that is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, the main event is reportedly on standby and being delayed until orders can be processed and the fight can actually be watched.
ESPN’s Sal Palantonio broke the news that PPV providers in California (one of the most voracious consumers of fight sports in the world) and Florida are currently down, with reports all around the country and world painting a bleak picture of black screens and the general inability to enjoy the undercard.
So you’re trying to say that at this point buying the fight is bad, and livestreaming actually is the greater good?
Just tell the people at the datacenter to unplug power to the modem, wait 15 seconds, and plug it back in again. No sweat.