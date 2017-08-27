The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Is Proving To Be So Popular The Fight Is Being Delayed Due To PPV Issues

#Mayweather-McGregor fight
08.26.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Between Showtime online PPV stuttering, Fight Pass being unable to play the show or process new, last minute orders of the fight, and standard PPV providers unable to properly show the spectacle that is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, the main event is reportedly on standby and being delayed until orders can be processed and the fight can actually be watched.

ESPN’s Sal Palantonio broke the news that PPV providers in California (one of the most voracious consumers of fight sports in the world) and Florida are currently down, with reports all around the country and world painting a bleak picture of black screens and the general inability to enjoy the undercard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight
TAGSMayweather-McGregor fight

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP