Between Showtime online PPV stuttering, Fight Pass being unable to play the show or process new, last minute orders of the fight, and standard PPV providers unable to properly show the spectacle that is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, the main event is reportedly on standby and being delayed until orders can be processed and the fight can actually be watched.

ESPN’s Sal Palantonio broke the news that PPV providers in California (one of the most voracious consumers of fight sports in the world) and Florida are currently down, with reports all around the country and world painting a bleak picture of black screens and the general inability to enjoy the undercard.

SalPal says cable systems in California and Florida are "crashing" so fight is in a "holding pattern" #MayweathervMcgregor — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 27, 2017

ESPN's Sal Palantonio reporting that they are delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight to deal with PPV issues. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

They are rebooting systems to see if they can solve PPV issues. Some carriers have told customers that HD feed is no longer an option. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017