Conor McGregor Wished The Ref Had Let Floyd Mayweather Knock Him Out

08.27.17 1 hour ago

Showtime

Mayweather vs. McGregor lived up to the hype as both fighters pushed hard through ten rounds of boxing before Floyd Mayweather managed to overwhelm Conor McGregor and force the ref to stop the fight.

It was a humble Floyd Mayweather that spoke on the mic after the fight, congratulating Conor McGregor for being a game opponent but revealing it was always his plan to build up the offense over the fight. For McGregor’s part, he sounded pleased with his performance but disappointed with the referee stepping in and stopping things.

“I thought I took the early rounds pretty handy, he had to change his style and fair play to him, he did,” McGregor said in the ring immediately after the fight. “He adjusted, he changed his style, he put his hands up more. He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there. So he was making me throw and he was patient with his shots.”

