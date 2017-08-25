Conor McGregor Was Extremely ‘Excited’ For His Weigh-In With Floyd Mayweather

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.25.17 1 hour ago

The table is set, now Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather only have to make the walk to the ring before throwing punches at each other in 8-ounce gloves. Can you believe we’ve made it this far? After years of talk, no one believing it would ever happen, and what feels like the longest lead up to a fight ever, the final face off has happened with both men hungry and dehydrated. We’re finally here.

The weigh-ins went as expected, with both men walking out with serious intensity. But Conor was a little more intense than anyone else. Let’s take a look after the jump (the video is also queued above).

UFC

UFC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP