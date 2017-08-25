Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The table is set, now Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather only have to make the walk to the ring before throwing punches at each other in 8-ounce gloves. Can you believe we’ve made it this far? After years of talk, no one believing it would ever happen, and what feels like the longest lead up to a fight ever, the final face off has happened with both men hungry and dehydrated. We’re finally here.

The weigh-ins went as expected, with both men walking out with serious intensity. But Conor was a little more intense than anyone else. Let’s take a look after the jump (the video is also queued above).

UFC