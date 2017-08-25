The table is set, now Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather only have to make the walk to the ring before throwing punches at each other in 8-ounce gloves. Can you believe we’ve made it this far? After years of talk, no one believing it would ever happen, and what feels like the longest lead up to a fight ever, the final face off has happened with both men hungry and dehydrated. We’re finally here.
The weigh-ins went as expected, with both men walking out with serious intensity. But Conor was a little more intense than anyone else. Let’s take a look after the jump (the video is also queued above).
