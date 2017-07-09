If you thought the hype surrounding the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match on August 26th was a bit overblown already, wait until next week when the World Tour kicks off. Mayweather and McGregor are set to hit three countries over four days, starting on Tuesday July 11th in Los Angeles and finishing Friday July 14th in London.

Just like the fight, no one knows exactly what to expect from the events, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Following a tumultuous UFC 213 weekend that saw his main event fall out hours before the show started, he made one prediction.

“It’s going to be a f**king s**t show,” he said with a laugh. “An absolute s**t show. I dunno man. It’s going to be crazy.”

That was in response to a reporter questioning whether Mayweather and McGregor would continue their trend of showing up for press conferences late, sometime by hours. With both men famous for the behavior and neither wanting to sit around and wait for the other, there is a chance the events could devolve into the wrong kind of spectacle. And Dana White will have the best (or worst, depending on your point of view) seat in the house for all of it.