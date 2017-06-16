Getty Image / Shutterstock

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is going to be a big fight, and with it will come big price tags for those who want to watch the fight on pay-per-view or live. While the details on pricing haven’t been announced yet, fans are already expecting to pay around $100 to watch the event at home. That’s on par with the $99.95 Mayweather vs. Pacquiao cost us, and all signs point to similar pricing.

“When you talk about superfights, this is a superfight,” UFC president Dana White said when announcing the fight. “Two different guys from two different sports going in and putting it on the line? You can’t charge what you normally charge for a pay-per-view. And saying there was push back on the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight price? There was anything but, it was the biggest fight ever in the history of pay-per-view.”

If you think a hundred bucks is a lot for this fight, don’t even think about trying to see the fight live. The event will be held at the 20,000 seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and every single ticket will be rare and extremely expensive. That’s partially just the nature of such a massive event, but it’s also because of the unusual method of ticket distribution that goes down for a fight like this. The best comparison we have is, once again, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Typically, an event is announced and the promoter releases the majority of the seats to the public through whatever ticketing company they choose. For Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, a huge fight broke out between the various promoters on how many tickets each party got, resulting in a complete mess and only 500 tickets being sold directly to the public at a face value of $1500. As for the rest, 40% went to the MGM Grand, 30% to Mayweather Promotions, and 30% to Pacquiao’s promoter Top Rank … two weeks before the fight.