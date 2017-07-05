Getty Image

There’s a lot of valid questions regarding how competitive the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight is going to end up. One thing we know for sure, though: the back and forth between Floyd and Conor should be entertaining, especially the moments where they’re face to face at press conferences. So lucky for us, there’s going to be a whole world tour’s worth of events to promote the fight, and according to The Sun it’s all starting with a massive event at Wembley Stadium in England.

The exact date has yet to be locked down, but word is it’s going to happen on the same weekend as the UFC’s upcoming event in Glascow, Scotland on July 16th.

“I think it would be a big miss as purely a fan to not see the two of them interacting repeatedly,” Showtime Sports VP Stephen Espinoza said shortly after the fight was announced. “Mayweather did it, I think we ended up at 10 cities in 11 days for the Canelo fight. I don’t think it’s going to be something like that, but I do think this is the kind of thing where people are going to want to touch it and feel it and see these two interact. So I do think late June, early July there’ll be multiple cities. Not a huge tour, but more than a couple. And I think it’ll be something that’ll be really entertaining to watch.”

We still don’t have much information on other dates and locations, but UFC president Dana White confirmed that London’s Wembley Stadium will be their main stop in the region, so no event for Conor McGregor’s Dublin hometown.

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement after two years with a 49-0 professional record, while Conor McGregor made history in his last fight, becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts at the same time. Despite the high skill level of both athletes, the fight is largely considered a spectacle considering McGregor has never professionally boxed. On the plus side, he’s a hell of a talker and this world tour will be free to enjoy, unlike the pay-per-view, which will probably cost around a hundred bucks.

(via The Sun)