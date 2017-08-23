McGregor And Mayweather Came Together To Shut Down A Heckler At Their Final Press Conference

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.23.17 1 hour ago

The #MayMac press conference staredown, featuring hecklers & "Bruce Lee shit" 😂

A post shared by Mike Bohn (@mikebohnmma) on

So the circus has visited London, LA, Toronto and New York to end up in Vegas and it seems like it has limped to the finish line. Or maybe the promotion is over, and the final pre-fight press conference was merely a formality. A way for a long table lined with executives to congratulate each other on the billion-dollar battle to come.

The first 40 minutes was a snoozefest, and even when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather made it to the microphone, it was a subdued affair. McGregor repeated his usual talking points, and even discussed ownership of the UFC in the future while a Mayweather fan/part of May’s entourage constantly shouted at the UFC champ. This led to Mayweather motioning for him to calm down multiple times.

UFC

The guy quieted down for a bit, but he was still shouting about McGregor betting on the fight, to which McGregor responded with “we can bet on the purses.” Mayweather did not want that. When Mayweather stepped to the mic, like McGregor he was calm and cool:

“We need to conduct ourselves in an orderly fashion. Everyone can talk about betting, at the end of the day it comes down to me and the guy I’m competing against. MMA or boxing, we’re fighters at the end of the day. To be in the game 21 years, I had to take it extremely seriously. If you think I’m not taking Saturday serious, I am. 49-0, I’m not receiving it, I’m getting it.”

Then they fighters faced off and had to tell the guy talking trash to be quiet yet again. In fact, it was a weird moment in which McGregor and Mayweather came together. Not unlike how they’ll probably enjoy a big bottle of champagne once they’re done fighting on Saturday. Because my god, this belt they’re fighting for.

Next up: The weigh-ins.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 5 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP