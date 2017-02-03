Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In honor of the Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live invited some of the best of the NFL’s past and present to sit down to read another round of Mean Tweets. It’s been a few years since the last edition, so plenty of angry, vile tweets have built up since then. J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and even a few hall of famers get their feelings hurt in the process.

I like that Tony Romo has no problem sitting down to pee and that Kurt Warner shows up right after with a poo-related tweet. The bathroom humor was in full effect, right above people making tweets about certain players getting thick or “thicc.” I like Maurice Jones-Drew a lot, but he’s even eating a plate of food at the time. It’s almost like he was led into a trap.