J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, And More NFL Greats Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On ‘Kimmel’

#NFL
Managing Editor, Trending
02.02.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In honor of the Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live invited some of the best of the NFL’s past and present to sit down to read another round of Mean Tweets. It’s been a few years since the last edition, so plenty of angry, vile tweets have built up since then. J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and even a few hall of famers get their feelings hurt in the process.

I like that Tony Romo has no problem sitting down to pee and that Kurt Warner shows up right after with a poo-related tweet. The bathroom humor was in full effect, right above people making tweets about certain players getting thick or “thicc.” I like Maurice Jones-Drew a lot, but he’s even eating a plate of food at the time. It’s almost like he was led into a trap.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCELEBRITIES READ MEAN TWEETSKimmelMEAN TWEETSNFLSUPER BOWL
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 23 hours ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP