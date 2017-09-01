Getty Image

Who among us has not tried to use the dictionary with the hopes of winning a debate in the past? Usually it’s used when someone uses a word wrong, but during a recent Twitter thread, the Indianapolis Colts tried using the dictionary to prove they did not steal a marketing slogan from the Tennessee Titans or Minnesota Vikings. Much to the chagrin of all three teams, the actual, honest to god dictionary ended up dunking on all of them to end the debate.

First, the Colts tweeted this as part of their #ColtsForged campaign.

Kinda whatever, right? In the world of hashtags, this is neither good nor bad. Well, unless you ask the Tennessee Titans, who tried their best to bring receipts with the hopes of showing that the Colts stole this campaign.