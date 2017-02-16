Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly is among the most gifted quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class, but concerns about decision-making on and off the field have NFL teams wary of the Rebels’ gunslinger.
Kelly’s off-field issues are numerous, including him running onto the field at his brother’s high school game to join a fight and threatening to bring a gun into a bar. Those off-field question marks are reportedly the reason why he didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine in early March and why teams are worried about risk when drafting him.
