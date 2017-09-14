Twitter

It’s a big day for DeShaun Watson and the Houston Texans. Watson will get his first career NFL start on his birthday as the Texans play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

An early-season game on primetime television is pressure enough, I suppose, but noted sports fan Mia Khalifa also appears to be a DeShaun Watson fan. The former adult film actress and current “DC Sports Girl” tweeted a birthday greeting to Watson that included a video of the two playing basketball together in her home.

In the video, Khalifa dribbles a small basketball and attempts to dunk on a very short net attached to a door. Instead, Watson is standing in front of it and blocks the shot.