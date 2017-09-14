Mia Khalifa Says She And Texans Quarterback DeShaun Watson Are ‘Just Friends’

09.14.17 1 hour ago

Twitter

It’s a big day for DeShaun Watson and the Houston Texans. Watson will get his first career NFL start on his birthday as the Texans play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

An early-season game on primetime television is pressure enough, I suppose, but noted sports fan Mia Khalifa also appears to be a DeShaun Watson fan. The former adult film actress and current “DC Sports Girl” tweeted a birthday greeting to Watson that included a video of the two playing basketball together in her home.

In the video, Khalifa dribbles a small basketball and attempts to dunk on a very short net attached to a door. Instead, Watson is standing in front of it and blocks the shot.

Around The Web

TAGSDeShaun WatsonHOUSTON TEXANSMia Khalifa

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP