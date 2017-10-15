Mia Khalifa Was Allegedly Kicked Out Of Saturday Night’s Dodgers-Cubs NLCS Game For An Altercation With A Fan

#Los Angeles Dodgers #Chicago Cubs #Baseball
10.15.17 1 hour ago

Twitter

Fans in attendance for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles were treated to a 2in for the home team. The Dodgers took down the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, behind homers from Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig and a respectable (if a little underwhelming by his lofty standards) five innings on the mound from Clayton Kershaw.

But not everyone in attendance got to watch the entire game. Mia Khalifa — who has outed a Cubs player in the past for repeatedly DMing her Twitter account — was there sitting behind the plate, but according to a video caught by another fan, she was removed from Dodgers Stadium after allegedly punching someone in the jaw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Dodgers#Chicago Cubs#Baseball
TAGSBaseballCHICAGO CUBSLOS ANGELES DODGERSMia Khalifa

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP