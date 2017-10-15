Fans in attendance for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles were treated to a 2in for the home team. The Dodgers took down the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, behind homers from Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig and a respectable (if a little underwhelming by his lofty standards) five innings on the mound from Clayton Kershaw.
But not everyone in attendance got to watch the entire game. Mia Khalifa — who has outed a Cubs player in the past for repeatedly DMing her Twitter account — was there sitting behind the plate, but according to a video caught by another fan, she was removed from Dodgers Stadium after allegedly punching someone in the jaw.
There are more articles in Uproxx Sports about Mia Khalifa than the entire baseball playoffs combined.