Fans in attendance for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles were treated to a 2in for the home team. The Dodgers took down the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, behind homers from Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig and a respectable (if a little underwhelming by his lofty standards) five innings on the mound from Clayton Kershaw.

But not everyone in attendance got to watch the entire game. Mia Khalifa — who has outed a Cubs player in the past for repeatedly DMing her Twitter account — was there sitting behind the plate, but according to a video caught by another fan, she was removed from Dodgers Stadium after allegedly punching someone in the jaw.