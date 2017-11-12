Miami Made A Massive Statement By Absolutely Throttling Notre Dame

Getty Image

The joke everyone is going to make in the lede of every story that you are going to read about Saturday’s game between Miami and Notre Dame is that The U is back. This is because the ‘Canes spent three and a half-ish hours flexing all over the Fighting Irish, establishing themselves among the elite in college football.

Miami took Notre Dame to the woodshed, winning by a final score of 41-8. But the thing that made this game so crazy was how the Hurricanes did this. They kept Notre Dame’s vaunted rushing attack bottled up all night and more or less derailed the Heisman campaign for Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams. They made smart plays on offense and marched up and down the field on a very good defense.

But beyond all of that, Miami just looked like what you expect The U™ to look like. The defense was flying around like you wouldn’t believe, and every time they did anything, they celebrated and flexed with a swagger you expect out of the program when it’s at its best. It was hyper-aggressive to the point that, on a different night, they might have gotten burned a few times.