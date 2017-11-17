The Man Who Created The Turnover Chain Got Into Trouble At UNC

11.17.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

The whole internet loves the turnover chain, the Miami Hurricanes’ lovely chain that’s given to players on the football team that force turnovers. But I regret to inform you that the maker of the chain has a shady history with the NCAA and interacting with athletes.

The chain has become a cottage industry of sorts for the university, as the Hurricanes have risen to the top of the college football rankings this season thanks to a thus-undefeated run, but it turns out the man who made the turnover chain has gotten into trouble with the NCAA in the past.

The News Observer reported on Friday that the South Florida jeweler who made the chain, John Machado, was banned from contacting University of North Carolina athletes thanks to an NCAA investigation into the Tar Heels football program in 2010.

TAGSMIAMI HURRICANESNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELSturnover chain

