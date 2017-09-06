A Seahawks Star Says Las Vegas Cops Threatened To ‘Blow My F–king Head Off’ After Mayweather/McGregor

09.06.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Michael Bennett had a “terrifying” incident with the Las Vegas police last month and he’s finally broken his silence about the incident.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end posted a harrowing message on Twitter on Wednesday morning, retelling the chaos of the evening after the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight and how he was falsely detained by Las Vegas police after an incident on the street.

Bennett said there were noises that sounded like gunshots on the Las Vegas streets after the fight, which caused people to run and take cover. Bennett said he was caught up in that chaos until a police officer ordered him to “get on the ground.” What followed was an incident where Bennett claimed he was verbally threatened, manhandled by police and detained without explanation before the officers realized who Bennett was.

