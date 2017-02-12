Getty Image

A number of NFL players are scheduled to go on a trip to Israel sponsored by the Israeli government to create “ambassadors of good will,” but Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has announced that he has withdrawn his name from the trip after further consideration.

According to the Times of Israel, a group of 12 players was scheduled to make the trip next week at the behest of Israel’s tourism and public diplomacy ministries. Bennett made an announcement on Thursday that he won’t be going, and then elaborated on Friday in an open letter posted on Twitter.