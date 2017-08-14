Michael Bennett Sat During The National Anthem In Protest Of The Charlottesville Tragedy

Seattle Seahawks
08.14.17

Getty Image

If the NFL was hoping that Colin Kaepernick’s absence from a team roster would allow them to move on from player protests during the national anthem, they’ve been proven very wrong during the first week of preseason games. Raiders star running back Marshawn Lynch was the first to sit through the anthem on Saturday, which he insisted is something he’s been doing for years.

On Sunday, Lynch’s former teammate and Seahawks’ star defensive end Michael Bennett joined him as stars to sit through the anthem in protest. Bennett is known as one of the league’s most vocal players when it comes to social and political issues, so it shouldn’t come as a significant surprise that he would be among those to take a stand in response to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

TOPICS#Seattle Seahawks#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKMARSHAWN LYNCHMichael BennettNFLSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

