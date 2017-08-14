If the NFL was hoping that Colin Kaepernick’s absence from a team roster would allow them to move on from player protests during the national anthem, they’ve been proven very wrong during the first week of preseason games. Raiders star running back Marshawn Lynch was the first to sit through the anthem on Saturday, which he insisted is something he’s been doing for years.
On Sunday, Lynch’s former teammate and Seahawks’ star defensive end Michael Bennett joined him as stars to sit through the anthem in protest. Bennett is known as one of the league’s most vocal players when it comes to social and political issues, so it shouldn’t come as a significant surprise that he would be among those to take a stand in response to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.
I really don’t see the connection between some random white racists and the national anthem. Police, yeah, I get, (though I disagree with somewhat) they’re pervasive and can be seen as an institutional instrument of oppression
Problem this isn’t some randos – white supremacies/kkk/neo-nazi groups are a plague on this country and our government (and most of its populace) chooses to do nothing about it. The president couldn’t bring himself to say the names of the groups responsible, likely because most, if not all, of the people who identify with these groups voted for him. The connection is a short straight line: since Nov. 2016, these groups have felt validated by a person they believe is working for them, and only them. This person’s actions and words have not, to date, done much to weaken that belief. Charlottesville was done in the name of the current president of the United States. The anthem does not currently represent what is happening, and more people are beginning to realize that. I don’t even really care right now that it took the death of a white woman to garner such national attention and introspection.