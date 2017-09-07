Roger Goodell Released A Statement On Michael Bennett’s Encounter With Las Vegas Police

09.06.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Seahawks star defensive end Michael Bennett took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to relay the story of him being thrown to the ground, having a gun pointed at his head, and being unjustly detained by police in Las Vegas following the Mayweather-McGregor fight two weeks ago and suggested racial profiling was to blame. Video released first by TMZ Sports and later by the LVPD corroborated Bennett’s account of what happened.

On Wednesday night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on Bennett’s unfortunate encounter with the Las Vegas Police Department after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. The embattled commissioner released a statement through the NFL’s spokesman Brian McCarthy via Twitter, Goodell stated that the Seahawks DE was a “leader on his team and in his community.”

