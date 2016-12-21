my dude is wearing a Christmas sweater depicting his own penalized sack dance pic.twitter.com/VV41qYByFw — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) December 21, 2016

Whether the NFL likes it or not — and they seem to like it when it comes from punters — dancing celebrations are as much a part of the sport as helmets, touchdowns, fumbles, kickers missing crucial field goals, or concussions. Everybody loves to dance and celebrating a ridiculous feat of athleticism on national television is as good a time as any to bust out your best moves.

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Michael Bennett has taken his inspiration from Key and Peele and now, he’s branding his/their “Three Pumps” sack dance in a hilarious and festive way.

Yes, Bennett decided to immortalize himself and his three pumps on an ugly Christmas sweater because why the hell not, right? There is one reason besides a sense of humor that actually makes a ton of sense: money.

Bennett is actually selling the sweaters — that of course ship just in time for the holidays — on his hilariously named website BlackSanta72.com. Yes, for the low price of $55 you can rock a sweater with Bennett pumping his privates at nobody in particular at your office’s ugly sweater party.