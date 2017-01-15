Michael Bennett had a frustrating Saturday afternoon and took it out his anger on reporters.
The Seattle Seahawks defensive end went off after losing 36-20 to the Atlanta Falcons, cursing out and getting personal with a reporter Bennett felt was too critical of the Seahawks defense.
According to The Seattle Times, Bennett got angry when Bill Wixey of Q13 asked about the lack of pass rush against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Wixey said “Matt Ryan is obviously the MVP of the NFL this year and made great plays. You weren’t able to get as much pressure on him as you were…”
He was unable to get off a question before Bennett began answering.
“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.
“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”
Bennett is not charming; he’s just an asshole. Like many players for the Seahawks, his schtick is cool when the team wins, but it doesn’t get swept aside when the lose. Bennett is emblematic of the type of players the Seahawks bring in. Him, Baldwin, Sherm; just a bunch of tools.