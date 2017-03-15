Getty Image

If you’ve been following the seemingly endless will they / won’t they saga ofFloyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor seemed to be gettingpushed forward a lot more by Conor McGregor. But in the past two weeks, that’s turned around. Now it’s Floyd Mayweather who’s making headlines trying to force the fight into existence. Most recently he came out of retirement and called on McGregor to “sign the contract.” He even floated a date in June for the fight (which may be getting held by the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas).

Why the sudden turn around? According to UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, it’s because Floyd was just the mark in a major scam that cost him a lot of money, and now Mayweather is looking to recoup those losses.

“My bet is that the fight will happen. Will it happen in June? I don’t know, that might be a bit too soon,” Bisping said on his latest podcast. “But from what I understand, I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money. The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has come out of retirement to fight McGregor because he was “scammed out of a lot of money”, – Michael Bisping pic.twitter.com/HoIfZvdzHh — UFC Related 👊🏼 (@UFCrelated) March 14, 2017

Mayweather has had some bad luck lately, with his Las Vegas home getting burgled while the boxing legend was in Los Angeles celebrating a star studded 40th birthday. Maybe that’s the scam that Bisping is referring to? It’s worth noting that Michael claims this information comes from a friend of a friend of a friend, so who knows how the truth has been warped in the game of telephone between people, if there was ever any truth to it to begin with.

But if that’s what it takes to get Floyd Mayweather engaged and ready to make a fight with Conor McGregor happen, then … good? I’m sorry. After covering this vaporous fight for several months, I’m pretty invested in it actually happening. Even if it’s a ridiculous fight that McGregor has little chance of victory, at least afterwards we can move on and get Conor back into the cage where he belongs, and where he can win.