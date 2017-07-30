Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UFC 214 was a pretty great card from start to finish, with the glaring exception of the Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia welterweight title fight. That fight was a resounding dud, with fans at the Honda Center in Anaheim California raining down boos for a good portion of the five round fight and waving their cell phone flashlights around in some strange new form of bored protest.

A lot of the criticism surrounding the fight is getting heaped on champ Tyron Woodley, who definitely proved he was the better wrestler by stuffing over 20 of Maia’s takedowns. Unfortunately, he didn’t follow that up with any kind of offense. The fight broke the record for least strikes in a title fight, and not by a little… by a lot.

“Listen, when you break a record for the least punches ever thrown in a five round title fight, and you beat it by, it was like 130 and these guys did 60, that about sums it up,” a visibly peeved Dana White said at the post fight press conference. And because it was such a disappointing fight, he rescinded his declaration from before the event that the winner of Woodley / Maia would get to fight Georges St-Pierre.