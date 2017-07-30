Tyron Woodley’s Heavily Booed UFC 214 Performance Has Revived The GSP Vs. Bisping Fight

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
07.30.17

UFC 214 was a pretty great card from start to finish, with the glaring exception of the Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia welterweight title fight. That fight was a resounding dud, with fans at the Honda Center in Anaheim California raining down boos for a good portion of the five round fight and waving their cell phone flashlights around in some strange new form of bored protest.

A lot of the criticism surrounding the fight is getting heaped on champ Tyron Woodley, who definitely proved he was the better wrestler by stuffing over 20 of Maia’s takedowns. Unfortunately, he didn’t follow that up with any kind of offense. The fight broke the record for least strikes in a title fight, and not by a little… by a lot.

“Listen, when you break a record for the least punches ever thrown in a five round title fight, and you beat it by, it was like 130 and these guys did 60, that about sums it up,” a visibly peeved Dana White said at the post fight press conference. And because it was such a disappointing fight, he rescinded his declaration from before the event that the winner of Woodley / Maia would get to fight Georges St-Pierre.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSdana whiteGEORGES ST-PIERREMICHAEL BISPINGMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 4 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 6 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP