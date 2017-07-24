Michael Phelps Didn’t Actually Race A Real Shark And Everyone Is Upset

Discovery Channel

On Sunday, the age old question of who would win in a race between a Great White shark and a human was finally going to be answered thanks to the braveness of Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Phelps. Unfortunately, the question still remains unanswered as the Discovery Channel pulled a bait and switch by having Phelps race against a CGI version of a shark.

For your viewing pleasure (or displeasure) here is the video of the so-called race between Phelps and the shark:

The race itself was basically just a timed race between Phelps and the CGI shark. And since it was all just an estimation of what would really happen, the shark defeated Phelps and won the race by two seconds.