Michigan controlled the first 40 minutes of the Outback Bowl against South Carolina, leading 19-3 in the third quarter before a stunning collapse in the final 20-plus minutes saw the Gamecocks rally for 23 unanswered points for the win.

En route to that 19-3 lead, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin hit four field goals on four attempts to push the Wolverines comfortably (or so we thought) in front of South Carolina. After his third field goal of the first half put Michigan up 9-3 in the second quarter, Nordin paid homage of sorts to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield with a crotch grab directed at the South Carolina bench.