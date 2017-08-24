Miguel Cabrera Sparked A Legitimate Baseball Fight Between The Yankees And Tigers

08.24.17

Former Triple Crown winner and Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera can add another accomplishment to his already-accomplished career: he sparked a real, live baseball fight.

The Tigers slugger got into it on Thursday in a getaway day afternoon tilt against the New York Yankees. Cabrera came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with the Tigers leading the Yankees, 6-3.

He stopped at the plate to chat with New York catcher Austin Romine, and the argument got heated. Romine took off his catcher’s mask, and something was said that got Cabrera angry. He immediately pushed Romine, squared up, and threw a left hook right into Romine’s face. Cabrera — who bats and throws righty — then switched up and threw a right as Romine hit the dirt.

