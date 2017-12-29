MLB Is Investigating A Claim Twins Slugger Miguel Sano Sexually Assaulted A Photographer

#Minnesota Twins #MLB
12.28.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

On Thursday, Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano was accused online of sexual assault in an incident with a photographer at a team event in 2015.

Photographer Betsy Bissen claimed that Sano grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside a mall bathroom after an autograph session. Bissen claimed that Sano, a 6’4, 260-pound third basemen and designated hitter, tried to kiss her multiple times.

The photographer’s tweets are now protected, but she posted a series of messages on Thursday that described in detail the encounter and the resulting trauma it caused. ESPN wrote about the incident and rounded up the tweets on Thursday, which cannot be viewed publicly any longer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Minnesota Twins#MLB
TAGSmiguel sanoMINNESOTA TWINSMLBSEXUAL ASSAULT

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 14 hours ago 60 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP