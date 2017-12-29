Getty Image

On Thursday, Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano was accused online of sexual assault in an incident with a photographer at a team event in 2015.

Photographer Betsy Bissen claimed that Sano grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside a mall bathroom after an autograph session. Bissen claimed that Sano, a 6’4, 260-pound third basemen and designated hitter, tried to kiss her multiple times.

The photographer’s tweets are now protected, but she posted a series of messages on Thursday that described in detail the encounter and the resulting trauma it caused. ESPN wrote about the incident and rounded up the tweets on Thursday, which cannot be viewed publicly any longer.