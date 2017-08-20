We can’t stop watching this Alvarado KO. pic.twitter.com/FImUqVDZhi — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 20, 2017

Mike Alvarado is one of those veterans you can depend on for an entertaining fight no matter who he’s matched up against. He has 25 knockouts in his 38 wins, and despite being 37 years old, the guy can still bring it. His welterweight matchup against Brazil’s Sidney Siqueira (who has 17 knockouts of his own) was a wild affair with a finish befitting of the battle. In short, Alvarado’s knockout of Siqueira was one of the most violent of the year. In fact, this very well could be the knockout of the year across combat sports.

Let’s look at the 4th round finish again: