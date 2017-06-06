Things Are Getting Extremely Weird On ESPN’s ‘Mike And Mike’ With The Show Ending Soon

06.06.17

Getty Image

When it’s a slow sports day and the main hosts are away, why not talk about eating squirrel? At least that’s what Anthony “Booger” McFarland seemed to be thinking on Mike & Mike.

The ESPN radio guest host talked about eating squirrel on Tuesday morning, casting the show into a truly weird place as it veers toward its natural conclusion, though without its two regular hosts for the day.

Fellow guest host Trey Wingo was talking about Twitter handles when the former NFL player casually asked, “By the way have you ever eaten squirrel?”

