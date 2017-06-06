When it’s a slow sports day and the main hosts are away, why not talk about eating squirrel? At least that’s what Anthony “Booger” McFarland seemed to be thinking on Mike & Mike.
The ESPN radio guest host talked about eating squirrel on Tuesday morning, casting the show into a truly weird place as it veers toward its natural conclusion, though without its two regular hosts for the day.
Fellow guest host Trey Wingo was talking about Twitter handles when the former NFL player casually asked, “By the way have you ever eaten squirrel?”
I asked my 80 year old butcher what the best meat he ever tried was and he paused for a moment, and responded very matter-of-factly, “squirrel.” I don’t know what I was expecting. Camel? Zebra? Nah, squirrel.
It’s cliche but it really does taste like chicken.
Was kind of hoping for some tension between Mike and Mike after reading your headline.
Take it from someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin and learned to hunt squirrels when I was 9. Squirrel is fucking delicious. It tastes like dark meat chicken. Kinda greasy.
I guess you have to be pretty “country” to eat squirrel. I would try it though. I’ve eat rabbit, duck, chinchilla, and buffalo. Why not a squirrel?
Yeah, you kind of have to grow up somewhere where people hunt. Squirrel is what you hunt when you’re still learning, because you can hunt them with small calibers like .22s. I’ve never had chinchilla, but I imagine it’s very similar to squirrel. Both fill similar niches in the ecosystem
Squirrel is like a step away from rat. That all said, of course I wouldn’t see there and gnaw on a squirrel you shot and threw on the grill for the same reason I wouldn’t do that with a cow. But chop the meat up and present it in a bun with ketchup, and I’ll try one.
