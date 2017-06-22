Getty Image

When ESPN announced their new morning television lineup for 2018 and Mike Greenberg’s solo morning show was featured, everyone knew the end of Mike & Mike on ESPN Radio was near. After 18 years together, Greenberg and long time co-host Mike Golic would be working on different projects, with Golic continuing on in radio with Trey Wingo and son Mike Golic, Jr.

The split was officially announced by the duo over a month ago, and there appeared to be some tension between the two during their public reveal on the show for the first time. After that announcement, rumors began to swirl about the deterioration of their relationship off set and how they would barely even make eye contact with each other, because Golic was upset with the way Greenberg went about taking the TV deal without so much as discussing it with him.

Golic has since denied the tensions between the two, and in a recent interview with the New York Post, Greenberg likewise broke his silence on the issue, voicing his frustration with all of the leaks coming out of the show.