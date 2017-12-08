Mike Francesa’s Next Job Might Be On Bill Simmons’ Podcast

12.08.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Mike Francesa‘s next job might really be for internet website The Ringer if Bill Simmons gets what he wants. Francesa is leaving WFAN on December 15, and it’s not clear exactly what he’s going to do once his time on afternoon radio in New York City ends.

Richard Deitsch had Francesca on his podcast on Friday and the New York radio legend had plenty to say, including a bit on his potential future working with Bill Simmons.

Francesa says it’s “no secret” that he and Simmons get along, and that he might have a job opportunity from the Ringer chief once his time on the radio ends.

“It is no secret that Bill and I like to work together,” Francesa said about Simmons. “A lot of people want to know where I will go to finish my football picks, which are very popular. A couple of people have asked me to sell them. I said no. Bill has offered me a home to pick them on his podcast, which I am thinking about. The NFL Network has offered me the opportunity to do it. So I will do it somewhere. I don’t know where.”

