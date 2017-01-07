Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

01.07.17 5 mins ago

If you didn’t already know from the internet before watching UFC 207, you probably didn’t realize that the event marked the last time announcer Mike Goldberg would be sitting in the play by play seat next to Joe Rogan. Leading up to the event, UFC president Dana White confirmed it would be the last show for Goldberg as the company began to make long rumored changes to the ‘hype master’ approach to their commentary booth.

During the event, neither Mike nor Joe made mention of the departure. The UFC also didn’t prepare any kind of special broadcast thank you for the man whose voice has been synonymous with the organization for over 15 years, prompting anger from Goldberg’s son on Twitter.

But now Mike has taken to Twitter himself with a message thanking the UFC and the fans for the love they’ve shown him since the announcement of his dismissal.

