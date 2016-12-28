UFC

After months of speculation regarding changes in the UFC commentary booth, it’s official: UFC 207 will be the last event voiced by longtime UFC play by play man Mike Goldberg. The news was announced by UFC president Dana White during a media scrum held today in Las Vegas as the promotion gears up for a special Friday night pay-per-view headlined by Ronda Rousey.

Rumors had been circulating since the UFC’s sale to WME-IMG back in July that changes to the UFC’s ‘carnival barker’ announcing style would be made. And while White had been quick to confirm that Joe Rogan’s place with the organization was safe, Goldberg never received similar assurances. Most recently, his imminent departure was all but confirmed during a recent Joe Rogan Experience Podcast where guest and Rogan friend Eddie Bravo accidentally asked who was set to replace Goldberg. Mike had been Joe’s near constant commentary partner for nearly fifteen years with the company.

As to who will end up taking over for Goldberg, no one knows at the moment but there have been rumors swirling that ESPN and radio personality Jim Rome might be the guy. Others are looking inwards at the various commentating B squads from the UFC, wondering if perhaps Jon Anik or Brian Stann could be promoted up to handle all the major pay-per-view events with Rogan. Whoever it is, Dana White is excited about the change.

“This has been my dream to assemble this dream team of commentating and I’ve wanted this guy for years and I’m working on it and it’s going to happen,” White said in a recent interview with Sportsnet. But it looks like we’ll have to wait, perhaps until UFC 208 in February, to find out who this guy will be.

