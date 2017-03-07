Has This Been The Most Exciting Year For Sports

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Eats Chicken Wings And Sandwiches With A Knife And Fork

#ESPN
03.07.17 29 mins ago

ESPN

ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg revealed on Tuesday morning that he has a very strange quirk with his eating habits. He eats everything with a knife and fork.

If you think this is insane, you are in the majority. That is terrifying behavior and the correct responses are befuddlement and to question what is wrong with Greenberg. ESPN college hoops analyst Jay Williams was stunned at this revelation while on Mike & Mike, and had many questions for Greenberg, while co-host Mike Golic shook his head in shame.

Williams couldn’t believe it. (“Sandwiches?!”) But the real stunner came when Golic informed Williams that Greenberg even eats chicken wings with a knife and fork.

“Stop it,” Williams said as he recoiled. “Noooo! You don’t just pick it up with your hand and dip it?!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNMIKE GREENBERG
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP