ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg revealed on Tuesday morning that he has a very strange quirk with his eating habits. He eats everything with a knife and fork.

If you think this is insane, you are in the majority. That is terrifying behavior and the correct responses are befuddlement and to question what is wrong with Greenberg. ESPN college hoops analyst Jay Williams was stunned at this revelation while on Mike & Mike, and had many questions for Greenberg, while co-host Mike Golic shook his head in shame.

Williams couldn’t believe it. (“Sandwiches?!”) But the real stunner came when Golic informed Williams that Greenberg even eats chicken wings with a knife and fork.

“Stop it,” Williams said as he recoiled. “Noooo! You don’t just pick it up with your hand and dip it?!”