American Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson On Balance, Being A Vampire, And Stabbing People Without Recourse

07.21.17 3 hours ago

Lokai

Miles Chamley-Watson knows how to look good. He also is one of the top foil fencers in the world. But finding a way to train, fence and model isn’t always easy for the British/American athlete.

The 6-foot-3 righty is the second-ranked U.S. fencer and is currently No. 7 in the world. He medaled in Rio for Team USA in 2016, winning bronze in the Men’s team foil event. In 2013, he became the first American man to ever win an individual Senior World Championship title.

Watson spoke with Uproxx on the way to the airport before a flight to Leipzig, Germany, where the 2017 Fencing World Championships start on Friday. With high hopes for gold, the 27-year-old Olympic bronze medalist and model has plenty on his plate. It’s a good thing he’s learned to sleep on planes and doesn’t mind sneaking in workouts at midnight to keep himself sharp.

He chatted about being a vampire, his style and how he balances stabbing people without recourse and making time for friends and family. And also maybe being the next James Bond.

